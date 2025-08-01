Joe Burrow 'Close To Perfect' With NFL Approach, Performance
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow appears to be dialed into his craft as the early days of training camp roll on for the Cincinnati Bengals. The league's 2024 passing yards and touchdowns leader spoke with NFL Network's Tom Pellisero after practice on Thursday, noting he's as close to perfect as he's ever been under center.
Burrow and the offense have had zero distractions to worry about as the calendar turns to August. It may be the right formula to start better in the opening weeks this season.
"I expect to be close to perfect," Burrow told Pelissero. "I think I'm at that level at this point. I understand the offense. We've been together for a long time. You know? I know that there's always room for me to improve.
"I played great last year, but there are always plays that you want back. There are always situations you can handle differently, and you live and you learn. And you learn from bad reps, you learn from good reps."
Burrow holds the worst record in the opening two weeks of any QB since 1970 that's started at least 10 games (1-9). The top goal for the start of the season is to turn that figure around.
Playing in preseason games more heavily starting next week is a strategy to try to do that.
"Every game is so relevant to the standings at the end of the year," Burrow declared. "You can't lay an egg early in the year and expect it to be okay. You have to attack every day like you're trying to win the Super Bowl, and that's what we're trying to do. So, I think we're doing the right things this time of year to try to correct those starts. I think we're going to be playing in the preseason games, we're not sure how much yet, but we'll have those discussions next week, and I think that will be valuable too."
Cincinnati opens the season at the Cleveland Browns, which is widely expected to be the worst team in the AFC North this coming season.
