Identifying Cincinnati Bengals Rookies That Will Make Biggest Impact in 2025
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals added six new faces in the 2025 NFL Draft, addressing critical needs and adding firepower to a roster that’s just a few years removed from a Super Bowl run.
The big question: which of these rookies can step in and make an immediate impact? Ironically, it’s the Day 2 picks that could l crack the starting lineup right away.
First-rounder Shemar Stewart certainly has the freakish athleticism teams crave, but he’s more of a projection right now. The potential is through the roof, but he’s going to need time and coaching to translate that into consistent production.
Meanwhile, Demetrius Knight Jr. and Dylan Fairchild are primed to be immediate difference-makers. The Bengals kicked off day two by snagging Knight with the 49th overall pick.
Knight is an explosive, downhill thumper with excellent range and all the tools to become an elite Will linebacker. He should develop into a player with three down value and should be starting on day one.
The Bengals took Fairchild in the third round with the 81st overall pick. The Georgia guard has outstanding inline power, good punch with heavy hands in pass protection. He consistently creates vertical movement in the run game which is something Cincinnati’s interior linemen have sorely lacked. Expect him to step in and help the offense find much-needed balance.
On Day 3, the Bengals found value and depth. Linebacker Barrett Carter (Clemson) picked in the fourth round, should provide critical insurance behind Logan Wilson, who only played in 11 games last season due to a shoulder injury. Fifth-rounder Jalen Rivers (University of Miami) brings versatility having started at both tackle and guard—and should "get-a-helmet" on game days due to his versatility.
Sixth-round pick Tahj Brooks (Texas Tech) faces a steeper climb. He has as similar skill set to Chase Brown, Brooks will likely need to carve out a special teams role to make the 53-man roster.
Ultimately, Stewart has the traits and potential to eclipse his entire college sack total (4.5) in his first NFL season. Knight and Fairchild could challenge for All-Rookie honors.
Carter and Rivers should provide depth, and Brooks will need to scrap to stick around. If these rookies reach their potential and remain healthy, Cincinnati’s path back to the Super Bowl just got a whole lot clearer.