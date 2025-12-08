Three Wild but True Stats You Need to See After Bengals’ Loss to Bills

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Bills on Sunday to fall to 4-9 on the season. Cincinnati led for most of the game, before ultimately losing 39-34.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor falls to 0-6-1 in games played the week after Thursday Night Football. That includes an 0-2 mark this season. The Bengals lost to the Jets in heartbreaking fashion in Week 8 after beating the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.

The Bengals lost to the Bills in heartbreaking fashion after routing the Ravens on Thanksgiving night.

That isn't the only mind numbing stat that you should know. The Bengals are 4-7 over the past two seasons when scoring 33 points or more. The rest of the NFL is 136-10-2.

The Bengals had a 21-11 lead over the Bills at halftime. Cincinnati entered Sunday with a 16-1 record when leading by 10+ points at halftime in the Taylor era. Their lone loss was the Week 8 meltdown to the Jets.

Meanwhile, the Bills were 1-28 in their last 29 games when trailing at halftime. Their lone win was over the Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

The way the Bengals lost on Sunday felt like an outlier. And it was according to multiple metrics. But it's also who they've been over the past two seasons.

A 4-7 mark when putting up 33 or more points is unacceptable. Not being able to win coming off of a Thursday night game is also unacceptable.

The Bengals technically still have a chance of making the playoffs, but the odds are slim. For that complete breakdown, go here.

Zac Taylor is now 0-6-1 following Thursday Night Football. Lots of heartbreakers.



- Wacky kicking game vs. GB

- BAL walk-off in 22

- Coming back from 27-6 to 27-27 before LAC went 84 yards in 27 seconds

- NYJ/BUF this year.



Bonus stats via @pauldehnerjr and @ByJayMorrison pic.twitter.com/agPVPrZiYf — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) December 7, 2025

