Identifying Veterans the Cincinnati Bengals Could Target at Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been active ahead of the trade deadline according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Will they get a deal done before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET?
Here are some veterans they could target at the trade deadline:
Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Giants
A match made in heaven. Ojulari has a career-high six sacks so far this season, including two against the Bengals. He's only 24-years-old and in the final year of his rookie contract.
The Bengals are reportedly interested in him. Multiple teams have inquired about Ojulari, but he shouldn't cost much on the trade market. Cincinnati could likely land him for a day three draft pick. And if he's a good fit, they could sign him to a long-term deal at any point.
He could be a rental or he could end up becoming a long-term piece on the Bengals' defense.
Calais Campbell, DT, Dolphins
The Bengals should've signed Campbell in free agency. They could write that wrong by trading for the 38-year-old at the deadline. He's still playing at a high level. He has two sacks and 16 pressures this season.
Campbell wouldn't cost much in a trade if the Dolphins are willing to trade him. He would give the interior of the Bengals' defensive front some much needed fire power. Also bringing in a vet like Campbell would help rookies Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson.
Baron Browning, OLB, Broncos
Browning has only appeared in four games this season due to injury, so the numbers this season don't look great. He has six tackles on the year. Coming into 2024, Browning had five sacks in 2022 and 4.5 sacks in 2023 in 24 games over that two-year span. He racked up 21 pressures over that span and 52 hurries according to Pro Football Focus.
Browning, 25, is in the final year of his rookie contract and shouldn't cost much to acquire in a trade, assuming the Broncos are open to trading him.
Patriots Veterans
The Patriots have two players that the Bengals could target at the deadline. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux could certainly give their defense a boost.
The veteran nose tackle signed a two-year, $21 million extension earlier this year. Do the Bengals believe in him moving forward or are they looking for a rental? If they want a veteran nose tackle that could bolster their run defense, Godchaux could be that guy for them.
Veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones is the more intriguing target. The 31-year-old has the versatility to play outside or at nickel. He's a two-time Super Bowl Champion and in the last year of his contract.
Jones has 28 tackles and three pass breaukps this season. The Bengals are reportedly on the hunt for a veteran cornerback. He would make a lot of sense, especially if they're open to a rental that could sign elsewhere this offseason.
Carolina Veterans
The Panthers have multiple veterans that the Bengals could be interested in. They've dealt with Jadeveon Clowney for years in the AFC North when he was with the Ravens and Browns. Would they consider trading for him now? He has a $14 million cap hit for 2025 which may keep teams from trading for him.
The Panthers also have received calls on veteran receiver Adam Thielen and running back Miles Sanders. The Bengals would likely want Carolina to eat some of Thielen's salary, which makes a deal unlikely, but Sanders is an interesting trade target.
The veteran running back is in the second year of a four-year, $25.4 million contract. He has an out in his deal this offseason, but a trade seems unlikely unless Carolina is willing to eat some of his contract.
The one Panthers player that makes the most sense for the Bengals is cornerback Jaycee Horn. The 23-year-old is a true No. 1 cornerback and former first round pick. He's under contract for next season and could become part of the Bengals' young core moving forward.
Would Cincinnati be willing to trade a third and a fifth round pick for Horn? Would it take a second?
Regardless, Horn is one of the best players that could possibly be on the trade market.
A trade with the Panthers seems unlikely due to the contracts they have with their veteran players, but Horn is the most realistic due to his age, level of play and how he'd fit on the Bengals' defense—even if it would cost more to acquire him.
That likelihood would change if the Panthers are willing to pay part of the contracts to Thielen, Sanders or even Clowney to help facilitate a trade.
Other Possible Targets:
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Titans
It seems unlikely. The Titans probably aren't trading him, but it's probably worth a phone call to check in on one of the top game wrecking defensive tackles in the NFL.
Za'Darius Smith, DE, Browns
An in-division trade is unlikely, but Smith has a reasonable contract and would give the Bengals' pass rush a boost. A Smith trade feels slightly more likely than a move for Clowney, but neither one feels likely.
Chase Young, DE, Saints
Young signed a one-year deal in New Orleans. Would the Saints be willing to move the former No. 2 pick? He has two sacks in eight games and could be a trade candidate if the Bengals like what they've seen from Young. He was dealt to the 49ers at the deadline last year and signed with the Saints in March.
Would the Bengals be interested? It seems unlikely, but not impossible.
