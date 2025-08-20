Ja'Marr Chase Named Among Top Three NFL Players Age 25 or Younger
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase topped another player ranking list this week as he plays out his age-25 season. The Bengals' best playmaker earned the No. 1 spot in The Athletic's 25 Best Players 25 And Under.
Chase beat out the likes of Jalen Carter, Jayden Daniels, and Aidan Hutchinson for the top spot. He was the only Bengals talent to make the top 25 or honorable mention group after turning 25 in March.
"One of the top two or three most dominant receivers in the game, Chase led the league with 1,708 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns, and has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in each of his four NFL seasons. He’s also a four-time Pro Bowl selection and took home first-team All-Pro honors last season," Mike Jones wrote.
Chase has picked up right where he left off across limited action in the opening two preseason games. He has five catches for 88 yards and a score in what will likely be his only two outings until the team matches up with Cleveland in Week 1.
“I would agree. I wouldn’t talk about myself. Know everybody is going to have an opinion on ranking me. Yeah. But at the end of the day, I’m putting myself on the pedestal," Chase said recently to Malik Wright about being the best receiver in the NFL. "You know what I’m saying? So I keep the most confidence."
Plenty of evaluators agree inside the NFL after league voices voted him the league's top receiver this summer.
