NFL Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Decision for Joe Burrow to Play in Preseason
CINCINNATI --- During an appearance on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams, Bengals legend Boomer Esiason shared his thoughts the decision to give Joe Burrow significant preseason snaps.
"I can only go by my own personal experience that we had four preseason games, so we had a lot more time to play. So it would be like 10 plays the first preseason game, a quarter the second preseason game, the third preseason game we would play the whole first half," Esiason said. "So these guys only have two preseason games, and I think he needs to play, I think they all need to play. They don't find their rhythm until like Week 5 or 6, it's ridiculous. It's on everybody's mind, everybody knows it."
Burrow and the Bengals have started 0-2 in three-straight seasons. Last year they started 0-3. Getting off to a fast start is a major priority this season for Cincinnati.
"Joe is a pretty steadfast guy, in other words if he want's to get something done, he'll get it done," Esiason said. "I think they will be better earlier in the season, they'll be more aware of it, and I'm glad to hear that he is gonna play in the preseason. He doesn't have to play but like twenty to thirty to forty plays, but he's just got to get the feel of live football and not feel like the first time you're out there like last year against the Patriots, he looked very uncomfortable in that game and that's a game that they should've put up 30 points in."
The Bengals open the preseason against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.
