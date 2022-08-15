Joe Burrow Impresses in First Practice Following Appendectomy

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow looked like his old self on Sunday afternoon.

The star quarterback was laughing, joking with teammates, and more importantly, participating in practice for the first time in training camp.

Burrow underwent an appendectomy on July 26. The 25-year-old missed nearly three weeks of camp, but that changed on Sunday.

He did everything but 11-on-11s and made multiple throws that got big cheers from the 1,000+ fans in attendance.

"I thought he looked good," head coach Zac Taylor said after practice. "He did some individual, he did some 7-on-7, so it's a good step in the right direction."

The Bengals will ease Burrow back into practice, but he looked sharp in his debut. He connected with Kwamie Lassiter on two completions during 7-on-7s. He found Trenton Irwin streaking down the far sideline for what would've been a long touchdown. He also completed a pass to Stanley Morgan deep downfield.

"That's Burrow man, we expect him to do that," Ja'Marr Chase said. "He comes back, he's anxious to play. He took what the coverage gave him to be honest. It's funny because every pass he threw today, I was calling it out before he threw it. I think I still know him perfectly fine."

Burrow is expected to practice again on Monday. It's a big step in the right direction with the regular season just four weeks away.

Watch highlights from Sunday's session here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

