Watch: Joe Burrow Highlights and Other Clips From Bengals Practice

The 25-year-old returned to practice after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow returned to the practice field on Sunday afternoon. The 25-year-old underwent an appendectomy on July 26. 

Burrow made plenty of nice throws during the session. Check out clips from the practice below. 

