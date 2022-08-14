Watch: Joe Burrow Highlights and Other Clips From Bengals Practice
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow returned to the practice field on Sunday afternoon. The 25-year-old underwent an appendectomy on July 26.
Burrow made plenty of nice throws during the session. Check out clips from the practice below.

