Joe Burrow Ranked Among NFL's Best Quarterbacks By Coaches, Executives
CINCINNATI — NFL voices have spoken, and Joe Burrow is once again right at the top of Mike Sando's quarterback tiers on The Athletic.
Burrow was ranked with Patrick Mahomes in a tie for first at the top of Tier 1. All 50 league voters Sando canvassed had him in the first tier. It's his first time being a unanimous Tier 1 quarterback.
"He is the closest thing to Joe Montana that I have seen," a head coach said to Sando. "That is about as big a compliment I can give you as a quarterback."
Only Russell Wilson (one), Aaron Rodgers (six), Mahomes (five), and Tom Brady (four) have been unanimously voted Tier 1 QBs.
"To me, it's Mahomes and then Burrow if I had to rank them," a veteran offensive coach said to Sando. "Burrow could be a 1 with a red cross on him. They don't protect him, and he gets the s--- knocked out of him constantly."
Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season, then immediately picked up where he left off in the first preseason game this past Thursday (9-of-10 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns against Philadelphia).
He's gotten better this offseason and could pair that improvement with his first NFL MVP award when this campaign wraps up.
"He's a stud, particularly with those freaks he has out there at receiver," a defensive coach said to Sando. "I respect the arm talent, don't get me wrong, but you have to be able to fool him presnap, and you have to be able to rush with four and get there."
Burrow completed 70.6% of his passes last season and finished with just nine interceptions. Cincinnati won their final five games, but came up just short of the playoffs. He's followed up his stellar season with the best training camp of his career.
Cincinnati arguably has the best quarterback in the NFL. Check out the full list of QB tiers from Sando here.
