Joe Burrow Tops All Quarterbacks in Evaluation of Multiple Passing Traits
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Dan Orlovsky broke down the best NFL quarterbacks at executing on key traits game-to-game this week, and Joe Burrow slotted into first place across four of the seven categories: Ball placement, mechanics, decision-making, and pocket presence.
He and Ravens star Lamar Jackson were the only passers to rank first in multiple categories. Jackson took the crown for rushing and second-reaction ability.
"Last year, I put Burrow No. 1 on this list," Orlovsky said about ball placement. "He's back in the top spot. In 2024, he had the NFL's lowest off-target rate (11.0%), fourth-highest completion percentage (70.6%), and second-highest completion rate over expectation (4.9%, per NFL Next Gen Stats). Burrow is the gold standard in this department, and nothing has changed."
Pair these rankings from one of the most respected QB evaluators in the business with The Athletic's unanimous Tier 1 ranking by league voices, and you get a strong case for Burrow as the NFL's best quarterback by pure skill.
He drives it all with squeaky-clean mechanics down-to-down.
"When it comes to mechanics, I'm looking for a smooth and repeatable throwing motion that doesn't change even under pressure," Orlovsky noted. "The technically sound quarterbacks always operate from a strong base, and that allows them to stay in rhythm and deliver the ball through the same process -- start to finish -- even when the pocket isn't clean.
"Burrow is the epitome of that. You almost can't tell what kind of throw he's making because they all look the same until the release point. It's amazing consistency, and he's still the best in the NFL in this area."
The Bengals' best player noted this month he's as close to perfect as he's ever been. That pursuit continues in more preseason snaps this coming Monday against Washington, which may be the most snaps he's ever played in any preseason game once it's all said and done.
