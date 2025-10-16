All Bengals

Latest Trey Hendrickson Update As Bengals Star Pushes To Play Against Steelers

A big loss if he can't suit up.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) walks on the field for the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. The Colts led 24-7 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson is a "long shot" to play tonight against Pittsburgh. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the star's hip injury will likely keep him sidelined this week due to the quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football.

Hendrickson left Sunday's loss to Green Bay with an ailment and has been fighting to get healthy ever since.

"Trey Hendrickson, the star pass rusher for the Cincinnati Bengals, one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and certainly one of the big stories of the offseason," Rapoport said on the channel. "He's very questionable with a hip injury, out of the (Packers) game with a back injury, now questionable with a hip injury. My understanding is that, despite the fact that he is really pushing to play, he's considered a bit of a long shot. It's just such a quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday. I'm not saying he's got no chance. It's not a great chance if you know Trey Hendrickson; well, he's absolutely dying to be out on that field. So we'll see."

Hendrickson has not missed a game since the 2022 season as one of the most durable defenders in the NFL. He has been by far the Bengals best defender this season, posting an elite 87 Pro Football Focus grade on 262 snaps.

The Steelers action kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

