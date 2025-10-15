Bengals Not Ruling Out Defensive End Trey Hendrickson for Steelers Game
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals are not ruling out defensive end Trey Hendrickson for Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Hendrickson is listed as “questionable” with a hip injury that originally was labeled a back injury when he was forced out of Sunday’s 27-18 loss at Green Bay.
Also listed as questionable are wide receiver Charlie Jones (ribs) and guard Lucas Patrick (calf), who is on Injured Reserve.
The Bengals have ruled out tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion)
Hendrickson, the 2024 NFL sack leader, has dealt with back issues in the past but has played through them.
He has started 42 consecutive games for the Bengals and has appeared in 71 of a possible 73 since signing with the team in 2021.
The last game he missed was Week 15 of 2022 due to a wrist injury.
The only other game he missed was the 2021 finale when the Bengals rested all of their starters.
Rookie first-round defensive end Shemar Stewart does not have an injury designation and is expected to have a big role against Pittsburgh.
Hudson is coming off a game in which he had a season-high four receptions for 10 yards and a touchdown.
His absence combined with starter Mike Gesicki being played on Injured Reserve earlier today leaves the Bengals with Noah Fant, Drew Sample and Cam Grandy at tight end.
Rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild, who missed the Green Bay game with a knee injury, was listed as a full participant on both of the team’s estimated practice reports this week.
Right tackle Amarius Mims missed seven plays against the Packers with a fourth-quarter ankle injury, but he returned and finished the game and was listed as a full participant in both practices this week.
