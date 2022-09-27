CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense will be tested early and often on Thursday night when they try to contain the Dolphins offense.

Miami is loaded with speed. From Tyreek Hill to Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki—they have playmakers all over the field. The combination of Hill and Waddle is the fastest wide receiver duo in the NFL.

"I think they have two guys, literally, that any team would love to have as their number one receiver," Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "If you take care of Tyreek, well you got to worry about him (Waddle). They really stretch you out and do a really good job in the run game with their scheme. There's a reason why they are 3-0."

What's the key to containing two big time playmakers that have elite speed?

"Just no explosives. No explosives and keep the turnover thing going," Anarumo said bluntly. "We can't let these guys get over our head.

“A five-yard throw can turn into, god forbid, a long play. Just got to take great angles and hustle to the ball and make sure that we don’t allow, if it’s a catch, it’s a catch and a tackle not a catch-and-run.”

The Bengals held Hill to 13 receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown in two matchups against the Chiefs last year. Kansas City traded him to Miami this offseason. This Dolphins offense doesn't have many similarities to the Chiefs, which makes it that much tougher to prepare for, especially on a short week.

“It’s totally different, really to be honest with you," Anarumo said. "There’s a couple things maybe that are similar, but I don’t see us doing much that we did against the Chiefs to be honest.”

The Bengals also faced the 49ers last season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was their offensive coordinator in 2021. That could help Anarumo and the rest of this defense get ready for their biggest challenge of the season up to this point.

