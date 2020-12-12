Mike Daniels Aims for Strong Finish, Even Though Bengals' Vision Never Came to Fruition

Mike Daniels is focused on finishing this season the right way

CINCINNATI — Mike Daniels signed with the Bengals in August hoping to help a talented defensive line get over the hump.

The chance to play with Geno Atkins was one of the many reasons the 31-year-old signed with Cincinnati.

Adding Daniels to a room that included DJ Reader and Atkins was a huge win for the Bengals. The defensive line was arguably the most talented unit on the team.

"I say it’s everything," Daniels said at the time when asked why he chose Cincinnati. "I see the opportunity to play next to a really good player who I have admired my entire career in Geno Atkins. That definitely played a big part of it as well. To be able to play with another pro. A guy who handles his business the right way, does things the right way. I know he’s had a lot of success with Carlos (Dunlap), they got drafted together. Looking forward having a guy like that coming off the edge as well."

The Bengals were ecstatic to land Daniels. Pairing the former Pro Bowler with Atkins, Reader, Carlos Dunlap and Carl Lawson appeared to be a huge win for the organization.

Unfortunately for them, injuries have gotten in the way.

Atkins suffered a shoulder injury in the Bengals' final scrimmage of training camp. He missed four games and hasn't looked like himself all season. The eight-time Pro Bowler only has one tackle this year.

Reader suffered a season-ending quad injury in Week 5 against the Ravens. He never got to pair with Atkins like the team had hoped.

Daniels has also dealt with the injury bug. He's missed four games this season, including three after injuring his elbow in practice. He battled through both ailments and has appeared in eight games for the Bengals.

“It’s extremely hard, but we’re fighting through it all,” Daniels said in an exclusive interview with AllBengals. “I’ve actually been in this situation a couple of times before, but that’s the nature of the game. We have to fight through it. Guys are stepping up. I’m doing everything I can do and working on getting better everyday. That’s football, especially in the NFL. Experience is my best teacher. Like I said I’ve been down this road a few times. I’m just here to try to help everybody maintain their focus and take the next step that they need to take everyday.”

The Bengals' defensive line expected to be dominant this season. Instead, they've had to piece things together week-by-week.

Like Daniels, Atkins is continuing to fight, although his role has decreased significantly this season. The Bengals haven't revealed much about his shoulder injury, but it's safe to assume he's still not 100% healthy.

Despite the injury, Atkins is still a leader in the locker room.

“He’s a Pro Bowler, he’s an All-Pro, the guy’s a yellow jacket, we know that. He’s a Hall-of Famer. He will be there,” Daniels said of Atkins. “He’s a person who I share a lot of views with. We have a lot of similar interests. He’s a big anime nerd like myself and that definitely helps out the chemistry as well. I really enjoy having him as a teammate and I’ve gotten so much better this year just from being able to be around him.”

Reader signed a four-year, $53 million deal in March. Atkins is under contract through the 2022 season.

There's a chance the Bengals' "big three" of Reader, Atkins and Daniels stays together for a second season in hopes of producing better results.

Daniels signed a one-year deal with the Bengals, but he has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

“For as long as I can, as long as they let me play," Daniels said. "I’m going to keep going. I really love the game of football, I have a lot to offer and that’s what I’m here to do."



