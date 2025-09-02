Mike Pennel Details Decision to Sign With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati beefed up its defensive tackle depth this week by adding former Chiefs option Mike Pennel. The veteran has played 11 NFL seasons with various teams and is coming off a 2024 season with 25 tackles and three sacks.
He is getting acclimated to his new teammates on a fifth NFL roster.
"Most definitely, it was fun meeting all the guys, hitting the ground running, trying to grasp the playbook, lots of information. But it was a good day," Pennel told WLWT's Charlie Clifford on Monday.
Pennel is on the practice squad for now and could get moved up to the active roster shortly this month.
Cincinnati has five DTs rostered as of this writing. Pennel isn't likely to change the tide on defense (No season-long Pro Football Focus grades above 63.9 this decade), but he at least brings a decent veteran presence.
"Competitive edge, love of the game," Pennel told Clifford about why he's still playing at 34 years old. "You know, anytime you can play for somebody that has a genuine chance in the playoffs, and even further than that, it's not hard to get up and do it when you've got that other opportunity."
