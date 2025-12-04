Famous Hollywood Star Jabs Travis Kelce For Beating His Bengals

CINCINNATI — George Clooney is famously a Bengals fan, and he had some choice words ready for Chiefs star Travis Kelce on his New Heights podcast appearance this week.

Clooney is promoting a new movie with Netflix called Jay Kelly and dove into his Bengals fandom after growing up in Cincinnati. He joked that Travis's "pretty face" broke him a few times during the Chiefs' wins over Cincinnati.

"I'm gonna start it off, Jason (Kelce), I dig you," Clooney said on the show. "You're NFC, you're a Hall of Famer, I can show some love for you. Travis, you broke me, man. I'm a Bengals fan, dude. I grew up in Cincinnati. You've broken me so many times, and your pretty face on GQ. Do you know how many times I've thrown a hoagie at my TV at your face?"

Kelce retorted with the fact that he wanted to get drafted by the Bengals in 2013, having played right near them at the University of Cincinnati. Joe Burrow's Bengals are 3-2 against Kelce in the NFL.

"You guys broke me," Kelce said. "The Bengals broke me coming out. Took a tight end ahead of me in the draft, and I felt heartbroken. I was a Cincinnati Bearcat. I was sitting in their backyard."

Tyler Eifert was the tight end UC picked instead, which ended being a solid selection for those Andy Dalton-led teams.

Both the Chiefs and Bengals fanbases would love to get another marquee playoff matchup on the board in this rivalry. It won't be easy to matchmake as both teams are currently on the outside looking in with a combined 14 losses this season.

Check out the full clip with Clooney and the Kelce's below:

