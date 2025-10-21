NFL Insider Discusses Number of Games Joe Burrow Could Return For During 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — NFL Network's Ian Rapoport expanded on his Joe Burrow report from last week.
Cincinnati's top player is working as hard as he can to get back on the field before the end of the season, and Rapoport told ESPN's Kevin Clark that this is much more realistic than Aaron Rodgers' potential in-season return from his 2023 torn Achilles.
"He really might, and I don't know that it's going to be December 10th," Rapoport said, noting there is no set date for a return as of Oct. 20. "My guess is the last two or three games of the season, he has a chance. But if they're alive, then I think we really may see Burrow, which is suddenly pretty realistic, and that would be the most dramatic of all things, and that will be very fun."
Cincinnati may have to stay one game above or below .500 by the time he can return to actually see this happen, but they set themselves back up for success with a win over Pittsburgh last week.
A Joe Flacco to Joe Burrow handoff of the offense at 7-8 or 8-7 with games against the combined 4-10 Cardinals and Browns could be the perfect way for Burrow to get back in rhythm and punch a playoff ticket.
Would, could, should, if, but, then. It's all hypothetical for the time being.
