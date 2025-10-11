NFL Insider Thinks NFC Team Will Go After Trey Hendrickson Before Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be getting trade interest for Trey Hendrickson very soon. Cincinnati's top defensive player has played strong football again this season and The Athletic's Dianna Russini thinks the San Francisco 49ers will make a call for Hendrickson.
Cincinnati is currently 2-3 and does not have Hendrickson under contract after this season.
"Teams are mostly in the information-gathering phase right now — not just evaluating potential targets, but taking a hard look at themselves, too. Injuries, slumps, and locker room temperature checks will dictate whether a front office buys or sells," Russini wrote this weekend. "San Francisco is canvassing the pass rusher market to fill the void left by Nick Bosa’s injury. I expect them to call Cincinnati about Trey Hendrickson.
"Eighteen trades went down last season — another sign of how the NFL has evolved. Midseason moves used to be rare. Now, they’re expected. It’ll be tough to top late August’s blockbuster that sent Micah Parsons to Green Bay, but this is the last window for teams to make that one final upgrade. As a few quarterbacks could tell you, sometimes a change of scenery leads to a fairy-tale ending."
Now, this is far from real trade talks beginning, but this makes sense as the 49ers keep finding ways to win without Bosa harassing quarterbacks.
If Cincinnati keeps trending further and further south in a run without Joe Burrow, then a Hendrickson trade is a smart move. He has the second-highest PFF grade of his career as of this writing and could change the playoff landscape for any team that potentially lands him.
The Bengals will try to make this possibility irrelevant with some wins over the next month. Green Bay is up next on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
