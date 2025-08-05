Noah Fant Dives Into Growing Knowledge of Bengals 'Great' Offense
CINCINNATI — The whirlwind continues this week for Noah Fant in his latest NFL home. One of the newest members of the Bengals talked with reporters at his locker on Tuesday about how he's integrated into the offense so far.
Fant is sharpening his playbook acumen more and more after taking his time to make a solid choice of the Bengals over his other visits in Miami and New Orleans. He's been a starting-level player for much of his career.
"It's been great," Fant said about playing in Joe Burrow's offense. "I haven't got a whole bunch of reps and, learning the offense and doing all that, but it's been great, the reps that I have [had] and just trying to continue to learn the offense as much as I can and as fast as I can, but all the coaches are helping me with that. And it's been a grind, but it's been really good. So I'm excited [about] where I'm at."
Cincinnati has a deep tight end room that Fant joined right at a great time as Mike Gesicki (hamstring) fights through a minor soft-tissue injury this week.
Fant won't play against Philadelphia as his playbook knowledge keeps filling out.
"I'm just focused on just doing whatever the coaches ask me to do out there, to be honest," Fant said about what his role will be moving forward. "You know it could fit in multiple different ways, but I'm just looking to do whatever they are asking."
Fant should quickly take over the Erick All TE role played by the 2024 draft pick last season. All averaged 36.1 snaps per game over the first eight games of the season before getting injured against the Raiders.
