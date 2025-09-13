Noah Fant Hammers Home One Key Factor To Getting Bengals Offense On Track
CINCINNATI — Noah Fant scored in his Bengals debut, but is far from satisfied as he tries to row forward with the offense in its effort for consistency in Week 2.
That word popped up a ton for Fant when talking to reporters at his locker on Wednesday. He discussed Cincinnati posting just seven second-half yards in the win over Cleveland.
"It's just a consistency thing," Fant noted about the offensive performance. "I think that everybody's taking it among themselves to contribute, where they need to contribute and do their job. And you know, everybody's, everybody's working towards that cause. So we'll get it figured out."
Fant ended up with a team-high four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. It's not often 26 yards checks in as the second-most individual receiving yards for the Bengals in a game, but Sunday was another one of those headache days early in the season.
According to ESPN, Cincinnati became the first team this century to win a game with seven or fewer second-half yards on offense.
"Consistently," Fant hammered home again about what needs to change for the offensive execution. "Like everybody, just like executing our job. It's not just one specific thing. I think that if we get everybody working in the same direction, doing what they need to do, executing their job, I think that we'll be set up for success, and it'll come with time. I'm not too worried about it. Things are going to get going.
"Our first half went really well, but then our second half kind of fluttered out a little bit. So I think we'll get it back on track. But it just starts with everybody doing what they need to do, doing their jobs and contributing where they can."
The Bengals are looking to score far more than the 10 points Jacksonville allowed to Carolina in Week 1.
The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI