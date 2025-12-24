Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Opening Look Released Ahead of Cardinals Matchup

CINCINNATI — The opening injury report is live from the Bengals during this holiday game week. A litany of minor ankle injuries has struck the team, but there aren't any major ailments to monitor with just over 10 days left in the Bengals'season.

All of the official statuses from Wednesday are listed below:

Did Not Practice: Charlie Jones (ankle), Joseph Ossai (ankle), Cam Grandy (chest), B.J. Hill (ankle)

Limited: Noah Fant (ankle), Matt Lee (knee)

Full: PJ Jules (ankle)

Cincinnati is 5-10 this season, facing two of the worst teams in the league across the final two weeks in Arizona and Cleveland. A 45-point outing this past Sunday has Taylor's team feeling confident entering two matchups where they could keep stacking points.

The 45-point mark against Miami was Cincinnati's highest total in a game since 2013, and Taylor had fun revealing some behind-the-scenes comments this week.

“I told Ja’Marr to come punch me in the stomach if we hadn’t thrown double go by the midway point in the second quarter. So we got to it a little earlier than I had initially planned,” Taylor said this week about the 35-yard first-quarter catch by Tee Higgins. “We were backed up. It felt like the moment to go do it. And Tee did what Tee does. He goes up and gets it.”

Cincinnati takes on the Cardinals Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Paycor Stadium.

