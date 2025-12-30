Bengals Offensive Lineman Named To NFL All-Rookie Team Projection

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Ben Solak released his NFL All-Rookie teams this week, and Bengals guard Dylan Fairchild just made the cut as a second-team left guard selection behind Seattle's Grey Zabel.

Fairchild has a 60.8 Pro Football Focus grade across a whopping 893 snaps so far this season.

"One of the least-known rookies on this list, Fairchild has gotten better each week and makes splash blocks with impressive quickness and core strength for his size," Solak wrote. "He was a developmental player coming out of Georgia and looks to be ahead of his curve. He's a nice middle-round find for the Bengals."

Cincinnati took him in the third round last April at 81st overall, and he's controlled a starting role all season long.

Fairchild's been a solid part of the pass protection equation that's gotten a lot better for Cincinnati this season. They are allowing a 5.4% sack rate (11th in the NFL), and Fairchild has a 66.1 PFF grade on those pass-blocking snaps.

"I'd say just the feel of the game. Orlando (Brown Jr.) and Ted (Karras) have helped me a ton with that. Just feeling the game, and just kind of dialing it down in terms of the simplicity of it," Fairchild said to Bengals.com in October about how he'd improved to that point. "It's a super detailed game, and you've got to lock in and key in on those details. But it's still football, you know? It's complex, but it's simple. You can make it simple."

Check out the full list of All-Rookie selections from Solak here.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok