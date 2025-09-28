Orlando Brown Jr. Offers Direct Way Bengals Can Improve Rushing Attack
CINCINNATI — It's onto Monday night for Orlando Brown Jr. and the Bengals, who are trying to resuscitate a brutally unconscious run game so far this season.
Cincinnati is last in the NFL in yards per game (49) and yards per carry (2.4) by a wide margin. Basically, any rushing stat you look at, plus the film, is a disaster that can't continue.
Brown said the key is more physicality.
"Simply put, I mean dominating the line of scrimmage, man, I think a lot of times being successful in the run game, it comes down to guys getting hat on a hat, and finishing your blocks," Brown explained this week. "And so we got really great running backs. Man, we got 2-3 great backs that are really good football players, man, and have been in this league for a while. So it's on us up front, man, to get to the second level, to get double teams moving multiple yards, all those things."
Brown has struggled more as a pass blocker than a run blocker this season, but that hasn't been enough to keep the unit out of the basement.
Cincinnati doesn't have Joe Burrow to control things through the air with a dominant passing offense anymore. The whole offense has to execute better and lift up their play around backup Jake Browning, who won't have a realistic chance to keep this team afloat with a terrible rushing attack.
"I would definitely say so," Brown said about the urgency to not let the 2-0 start slip away. "I think just with our focus, our energy, our effort, in terms of our preparation, that's what we can control."
Cincinnati will try to find success on a mediocre Broncos run defense Monday night.
