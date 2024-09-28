Searching for Answers: Identifying the Cincinnati Bengals' Biggest Issues Following 0-3 Start
I think I speak for most of “Who-Dey” nation in saying that no one expected the Bengals to be 0-3 at this juncture.
Not when “starting fast” had been a point of emphasis all offseason. The football gods seemingly answer your proverbial prayer by gifting you New England at home in the opener, at Kansas City (who you've always played tough and have beaten) and a home matchup with the Washington Commanders.
I think we all agree that 2-1 was a realistic expectation and 3-0 wasn’t farfetched. However, NONE of us expected an 0-3 start to begin the season.
There’s plenty of blame to go around, but it starts with leadership. I've always been of the mindset that you never improve your time by consistently allowing good, foundational pieces to leave your building.
There's been little evidence of complimentary football to begin season. Allowing Joe Mixon to join the Houston Texans is proving to be costly, as the lack of an elite running game has forced this offense to become somewhat one dimensional. The offense has played well a good portion of the Kansas City game and the Washington game. The running game saw some light boxes, as Joe Burrow was forced to throw often to play “catch- up” as a result of the Commanders moving the ball at will.
The most disappointing aspect thus far has been the defense. It starts up front. They just haven’t been able to stop the run consistently enough to allow their best defender (Trey Hendrickson) more opportunities to rush the passer.
Stopping the run on early downs is critical to getting the offense in 3rd-and-long situations. When New England manhandled Cincinnati up front, it was apparent that this could be an ongoing problem throughout the season.
Cincinnati’s defense couldn’t get a stop during critical moments of the Commanders game.
Jayden Daniels, who looks like “the answer” in Washington, continued to convert critical third downs, which are absolutely demoralizing for a defense.
Who would’ve ever expected a Kliff Kingsbury led offense to demoralize the same Lou Anarumo defense that’s consistently given Patrick Mahomes (Kingsburys former protégé) problems?
Indeed, the Commanders offense dominated the game and didn’t punt the ball once. Daniels completed 90% of his passes in what should have been a perfect game less for one throw away and another pass that seemed to be a result of miscommunication. While the defense overall appeared to tackle better this week, the secondary seems to be a bigger problem than originally thought. Allowing Jessie Bates, who has 10 interceptions in the last 2 years, continues to haunt the Bengals.
I don’t believe anyone in the secondary will have the kind of ball production he had, which ultimately gives the offense more possessions.
There's plenty of room for improvement defensively. Theyre allowing 6.3 points per drive which is the worst in franchise history. Ultimately I believe the coaching staff must do a better job at having the team prepared to play. I don’t believe its time for panic, as all three losses have come by six points or less. However, losing close games early on can begin to allow doubt to creep in that could effect the overall morale and could potentially resurface in future close games.
-----
