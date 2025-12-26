Zac Taylor Drops Official Arizona Game Statuses For Joseph Ossai And More

CINCINNATI — The Christmas festivities are in the books for Cincinnati Bengals players. They returned to the field for practice Friday ahead of their penultimate game of the season against Arizona on Sunday.

A few players are possibly missing the game, including Joseph Ossai (ankle), Charlie Jones (ankle), Cam Grandy (chest), and B.J. Hill (ankle).

According to Dayton Daily News writer Laurel Pfhaler, Zac Taylor ruled out Ossai and Jones in his Friday media comments while noting Noah Fant (ankle) is questionable. Players like Hill and Grandy are getting evaluated throughout the weekend.

Cincinnati could have its full arsenal of top offensive weapons in the fold if can return to the lineup. Zac Taylor's team is trying to follow up its best offensive performance by point total of his Bengals tenure in the 45-21 win over Miami.

"It is what it is," Taylor said about the high-scoring outing coming after they got eliminated from the playoffs. "This is the situation we're in, and this is what we can control. After the season, you'll have a chance to reflect on what we need to do differently. But I think right now, this is all we can control this week, which was our response in the building to a lot of people who are after us right now. The response was tremendous from our guys. To put together such a complete game, I thought, was really impressive.

Cincinnati kicks off the home game against Arizona at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok