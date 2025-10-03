Sports Media Legend Rips Zac Taylor Over 'Unforgivable' Approach With Bengals
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks it's "unforgivable" what Zac Taylor has subjected Joe Burrow to as Bengals quarterback. The media star shredded Taylor on First Take this week and thinks it's only a matter of time until he's fired.
Cincinnati has been outscored 76-13 without Burrow on the field over the past two weeks after he suffered a major turf toe injury on a sack against the Jaguars.
"You're constantly making your quarterback a target, which means that Zac Taylor would be the reason why Joe Burrow is on the verge of missing three seasons out of his first six years in the National Football League because of the assault that you have exposed him to," Smith said. "Now we've got to take this into account. Do you know, since the Bengals started 2-0, they've been outscored 76 to 13.
"The Bengals have fewer than 175 yards of offense in consecutive games for the first time since 1971. Total offense, dead last; rushing offense, dead last. 30th in scoring offense, pass offense, and third down offense with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the damn football field. I am sorry, Zac Taylor. I appreciate that press conference that you just had. It was beautiful to see. This is exactly all people need to defer to when his ass is out as a head coach in the National Football League, you cannot put your team in positions to expose and make them vulnerable to injuries the way he did the star of the team. It's unforgivable. I'm sorry."
Projection models don't see things getting much better the rest of this month and beyond. ESPN's FPI has Cincinnati forecasted as an underdog in every one of its remaining 13 games this season, except for the season finale at home against the Browns.
The roster talent is abysmal compared to where Cincinnati should be in Year 6 of Burrow's career, but Taylor isn't maximizing the ingredients he's been given. The veteran coach has one year remaining on his contract following this season.
