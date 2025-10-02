Bengals On Cusp of Setting Franchise Record for Worst Point Differential in 3-Game Span
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have been outscored by 63 points in back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos.
Did that set a record?
No.
Not yet.
Since the 1970 merger, 48 other teams have been outscored by at least 63 points in consecutive games.
That list includes the 2008 Bengals, who also were outscored by 63 in a 34-3 loss to the Ravens and 35-3 loss to the Colts.
The record is 92, which is shared by the 2019 Miami Dolphins and the 1973 New Orleans Saints.
The 2019 Dolphins finished 5-11, including an overtime win against the Bengals that clinched the No. 1 overall pick that brought Joe Burrow to town.
The 1973 Saints finished 5-9.
So what about the worst point differential in a span of three games in a single season?
Well, the Bengals probably won’t be close to that record, either.
That same 2019 Dolphins team lost its first three games of the season by a whopping 117 points.
The next closest is the 2001 Tennessee Titans, who were outscored by 101 over a three-game span during a season in which they finished 8-8.
The all-time record belongs to Cincinnati.
Not the Bengals, the Reds.
The 1936 Cincinnati Reds were outscored by 136 points over a three-game span.
The Bengals franchise record for worst point differential in a three-game span is within reach.
The 2008 team was outscored by 80 with a 27-10 loss to the Steeles preceding the aforementioned 34-3 and 35-3 drubbings by the Colts and Ravens.
Cincinnati finished 4-11-1 that year.
If the Lions beat the Bengals by at least 18 points Sunday, it will mark a new franchise low.
The 1999 Bengals were outscored by 79 in losses to the Chargers (34-7), Panthers (27-3) and Rams (38-10).
