Star Defender Discusses Role In Joe Burrow's Injury Following Matchup Against Bengals
CINCINNATI — Don't blame Arik Armstead, Bengals fans.
The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end appeared on Up & Adams this week following a season-changing sack he had on Joe Burrow in Week 2's 31-27 win by Cincinnati.
It was the unfortunate play that took out most of Burrow's season with a Grade-3 turf toe injury.
Armstead is getting undue heat for just doing his job as a quarterback hunter.
"I had a hand in it, but I didn't have my hand on the foot that got hurt," Armstead told Kay Adams. "I'm gonna put this out there. I love Joe Burrow. Okay, Joe Burrow's a top-five quarterback. Okay, the NFL is better when Joe Burrow is out there. I have a lot of respect for him as a player and competitor. It's very unfortunate that I was tied to [the awful injury]. I want him to be out there, like at the end of the day. I want him to play football. If you can remove injuries, this would be God's gift to Earth. It's unfortunate that I had somewhat of a hand in it, because I really want him to be out there."
The 11-year veteran has had a solid reputation throughout his career as he carries out a third season with the Jaguars. Stuff like this happens in the heat of the pocket, and there was clearly no dirty tactics at work to light most of (if not all of) Burrow's impact this season up in flames.
The offense has cratered to new lows without him as the coaching staff tries to find a fix early in the campaign.
Cincinnati will try to stay above .500 and not waste a 2-0 start when the team travels to face Denver on Monday Night Football.
Burrow is expected to miss a minimum of three months and could be out for the entire 2025 season.
Watch the clip of Adams with Armstead in the video below:
