Star Free Agent Notes Desire to Play For Bengals
CINCINNATI — Justin Simmons in Cincinnati?
The veteran safety wants to make it happen after an exchange on X with Bengals legend Chad Johnson. Simmons has played great football in his career, tallying six interceptions in 2022 to lead the NFL, and has been durable entering his age-32 season.
He suited up for 16 games last season and has missed more than two games in a season just once in the past seven campaigns. His production dropped off a bit in his one Falcons season, but Simmons could still be strong insurance on the back end after 2024 regression. He posted the worst Pro Football Focus grade of his career last season (59.9 overall on 1,017 snaps). It represents a four-year decline since a 77.4 PFF grade in 2020.
This isn't the first time Simmons has batted his eyelashes at the Bengals, who just signed Russ Yeast as the latest addition to that room.
"A team that's going to give themselves a chance to go to the playoffs and go win," Simmons said in April when Kay Adams asked him where he wants to land. "As much as I'll always be a Denver Bronco, I know the eight years that I was there were rough and not having a playoff appearance, especially coming off that Super Bowl and choosing Atlanta, thinking there was a shot there in the division.
"Baker [Mayfield] and Tampa Bay been doing really well in that division for a while, and so going to Atlanta, thinking there was a chance there to make something special happen. Teams like Buffalo, Philly, Cincinnati, like teams like that, that have always been in the mix. And obviously, Philly just winning it last year. It'd be special."
Cincinnati still has plenty of cap space to offer him a palatable one-year contract to round out the safety room.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI