Tee Higgins Expands on Fresh Wrinkle in Cincinnati Bengals' Offense
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed a big change for Tee Higgins that the wide receiver expanded on this week: More snaps in the slot.
Higgins has typically played on the outside in his five-year NFL career. Of his 1,210 snaps the last two seasons, only 221 have come out of the slot and he discussed his can-do attitude for the offense with Kay Adams.
"Wherever they need me, wherever they put me, my goal is to dominate," Higgins said on Up & Adams this week.
Ja'Marr Chase got into the slot much more last season (career-high 336 snaps from that spot) and it helped him turn in the first triple-crown receiving season in over a decade.
"I talked to [offensive coordinator Dan] Pitcher earlier in the camp," Higgins explained. "I was just asking, like, 'What do you see that I could be doing better, and things like that?' He was like, 'You know, maybe you could try to slide a little bit and things like that. Put you on different routes that you haven't been on in the past.' And things like that. So looking forward to that for sure."
It would be lofty to expect that exact triple-crown result from Higgins, but an added wrinkle to an already-top-10 offense could boost things closer to that vaunted No. 1 scoring team spot. Higgins posted a career-best 10 touchdowns last season to go with 73 catches for 911 yards.
Detroit led the NFL in the 2024 campaign with 33.1 points per game.
"It's different with all the contract stuff behind me," Higgins said about this training camp with Chase and Joe Burrow. "I could just focus on ball and just be me at the end of the day. For all three of us, just getting that connection back together. We've gone for away from each other for six months. So just getting that connection back together. And and get ready for Game 1.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI