Bengals Star Tee Higgins Swaps Jerseys With NBA Superstar

CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins swapped jerseys with Kevin Durant on Saturday night after the Heat beat the Rockets 115-105 in Miami.

It isn't surprising to see Higgins attend a Heat game. He trains in Miami every offseason with Dwyane Wade's former trainer David Alexander.

Durant and Higgins likely met through Joe Burrow. Durant attended a Bengals-Ravens game in 2023 alongside Devin Booker. The NBA stars sat in Burrow's suite at Paycor Stadium.

Higgins is a big basketball fan and has some of the best high school highlights that you'll see from an NFL player.

It's worth noting that Higgins did bring a signed Bengals jersey to the arena for Durant. Check out video of Durant signing his jersey for Higgins below:

Joe Burrow's Friendship With Kevin Durant

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burrow and Durant first met through Fanatics. Burrow hung out with Durant at Michael Rubin's famous "White Party" a few years ago.

Albert Breer shared insight on Burrow's friendship with Durant prior to the 2025 season.

"He’s talked to other stars in sports," Breer wrote. "Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is one he’s gotten close to—about his process, and being more consistent while getting the most out of those around him."

“He’s been a nice resource for me," Burrow told Breer.

It's good to see the Bengals top players building connections and networking with some of the biggest stars in sports. Higgins was a Pro Bowler for the first time this past season and is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. Durant is one of the 20 best players in NBA history. It can't hurt to have a friendship with him as both Higgins and Burrow strive to do what Durant has done twice: win an NBA championship.

