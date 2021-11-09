Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Bengals' Odds of Winning the AFC North Plummet Following Back-to-Back Losses

    Cincinnati was at the top of the conference just two weeks ago.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. They're 5-4 at the bye, which feels underwhelming since they were 5-2 and at the top of the AFC just two weeks ago. 

    Cincinnati's odds of winning the division took a major hit. They have the lowest odds (+800) of winning the AFC North according to the SI SportsBook.

    The Ravens (-175) are the favorite, followed by the Browns (+450) and Steelers (+450).

    The Bengals are 2-1 in the division and they play all three teams one more time this season. An AFC North title is within reach, but they need to snap their two-game losing streak in Week 11 against the Raiders if they're going to have any chance of defying the odds. 

