'Very Confident' Joe Burrow Stamps Healthy Offseason With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season, even with a tepid start to the 2024 campaign (6.5 yards per attempt, two touchdowns in opening two games). Now, the superstar is primed to shake off that trend with no distractions or health issues disrupting the Week 1 festivities.
Burrow noted on Wednesday that this is the best his body has felt entering a season in a long time.
"I'm very confident," Burrow noted. "My body's in a place that it hasn't been in years past. So for me personally, I'm excited about that opportunity. We're treating it like any other game. We're not doing anything differently. Obviously, there's an emphasis on the start of this season and having to win some of these games early, but that comes down to Sundays. Our prep has always been excellent. In my opinion, we're going to have the right game plan because we have great coaches, and we're going to know what we're doing when we're out there because we put in the work. It's just about going out and executing those plays and doing the right things on Sunday."
Burrow isn't celebrating anything just yet as he sticks to the pillars that have held up his health across what could be an MVP-sparking offseason.
The sixth-year veteran is among the top-three betting favorites to take home the league's top player honor.
"Take that every day of the week," Burrow noted about his health. "I think I'm in a good spot. I think I've been consistent with my routine, keeping my body right. So just got to maintain that through the whole year, it's just the start."
Cincinnati is a clear favorite over the Browns this weekend, just like against the eventual four-win Patriots last season. Execution is what counts in the coming days.
"I feel like I've seen just about every look that you can get with all of our different plays," Burrow said about the offensive acumen entering this season. "Anytime you are in the same system for that many years you know all the ins and outs, the weaknesses of each play, and the plays that you can get to attack whatever you're seeing. So I feel like I've just seen a lot of different things in a lot of different situations and can adapt accordingly."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI