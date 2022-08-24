Takeaways From Bengals-Rams Practice, Including Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase on the first play from scrimmage during the team period of practice.

It was a short curl route, but it was just a sign of things to come.

Burrow later connected with Chase on the sidelines with Jalen Ramsey in coverage. The star wideout made a one-handed grab and was able to get both feet down in bounds.

There were some mistakes, of course, especially when dealing with a tough Rams' defensive front.

Couple that with a guy like Ramsey on the field and it made it tough on the Bengals' offense.

The star cornerback almost had a pick-six when he undercut Tee Higgins' route in the red zone. He also batted away another pass intended for Higgins.

"It's not negative energy, it's positive energy. You wanna compete," Chase said. "Everybody on this team wants to compete and get better and I think that's what we did out here today."

Burrow also connected with Higgins on what would've been a long touchdown, but Ramsey might've sacked the star quarterback before he made the throw.

Practice ended with Evan McPherson burying a 50+ yard field goal after the Bengals' offense successfully executed a drive with less than a minute on the clock.