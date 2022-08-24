Takeaways From Bengals-Rams Practice, Including Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and La'el Collins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals practiced against the Rams on Wednesday. It's the first time they've practiced against a team since they hosted the Vikings in 2016.
Here are our top takeaways from Wednesday's session.
Offense Makes Plays
Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase on the first play from scrimmage during the team period of practice.
It was a short curl route, but it was just a sign of things to come.
Burrow later connected with Chase on the sidelines with Jalen Ramsey in coverage. The star wideout made a one-handed grab and was able to get both feet down in bounds.
There were some mistakes, of course, especially when dealing with a tough Rams' defensive front.
Couple that with a guy like Ramsey on the field and it made it tough on the Bengals' offense.
The star cornerback almost had a pick-six when he undercut Tee Higgins' route in the red zone. He also batted away another pass intended for Higgins.
"It's not negative energy, it's positive energy. You wanna compete," Chase said. "Everybody on this team wants to compete and get better and I think that's what we did out here today."
Burrow also connected with Higgins on what would've been a long touchdown, but Ramsey might've sacked the star quarterback before he made the throw.
Practice ended with Evan McPherson burying a 50+ yard field goal after the Bengals' offense successfully executed a drive with less than a minute on the clock.
La'el Collins is Back
Collins participated in 11-on-11s in pads for the first time in camp. He rotated with D'Ante Smith, which was expected. The Bengals are ramping up the veteran in hopes of having him hitting on all cylinders when the regular season starts.
Collins played well. He looked athletic and spry and got plenty of push in the run game. He opened up a few giant holes for Joe Mixon during the team portion of practice.
The duo of Alex Cappa and Collins could be a great duo in the trenches this season.
Bates is Back
Jessie Bates went through individual drills and worked on his conditioning, before watching the team portion of practice. The Bengals are going to ease him back into things.
The No. 1 defense got the best of the Rams in the final period. Tre Flowers and Mike Hilton batted a ball up in the air and Vonn Bell ran over to make the interception.
Flowers and Hilton ran into each other and bumped knees in the process, but it wasn't serious.
Flowers was playing with the starters because Eli Apple had fluid drained from his quad. Apple won't practice against the Rams on Thursday.
