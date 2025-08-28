Zac Taylor Discusses Dalton Risner's Potential Impact on Bengals Offensive Line
CINCINNATI — The Bengals seemingly solved their final offensive line issue on the board this week. Guard Dalton Risner is in the fold as the team's latest signing and head coach Zac Taylor discussed what he brings to the table as Cincinnati searches for its best right guard option.
Risner is considered one of the better pass blockers in the NFL.
"Getting with the line coaches, you know, just understand our terminology, our calls, our cadences, all that kind of stuff," Taylor said about the ramp-up process for Risner in the next week. "But again, smart guy who's been in several different systems, so I expect him to be able to adapt quickly."
Risner just posted a 67 overall Pro Football Focus grade last season on 537 snaps, including a career-high 76.2 pass-blocking grade.
PFF projected him to sign a one-year, $4.5 million deal, but the official details of the contract, including years and money, aren't public yet. PFF also logs him with no sacks allowed across the past two seasons (1,282 total snaps). Risner is rarely penalized (none in 2024) and has experience starting at either guard spot since entering the league in 2019.
Cincinnati got healthier at that spot in the past week with Cody Ford and Lucas Patrick returning to their battle at right guard following minor preseason injuries. Taylor noted Risner should be ready to go for Week 1.
"Yeah, I think available for Cleveland, absolutely," Taylor said. "Now we'll see. We'll get him on the field. We had him in to work out last week. He looked great. It's looks like he's in great shape, great mindset. So again, we'll get him out there, put the pads on, let him go through this sort of stuff, and see where he's at next week."
Cincinnati has four practices next week to get Risner up to speed after today's afternoon session.
