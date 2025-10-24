Zac Taylor Reveals Bengals Game Statuses Ahead of Jets Matchup
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor dropped game statuses this week for Trey Hendrickson and more after the Bengals' Friday walkthrough in Downtown Cincinnati.
Hendrickson is on track to possibly appear in the game as Cincinnati hopes to get him back on the field after allowing 31 points to Pittsburgh despite a 2-0 turnover advantage. He is questionable for the contest, while Cam Sample is doubtful with a knee injury.
Cincinnati now has a pretty healthy offensive line to choose its starting guards from, as Lucas Patrick, Jalen Rivers, Dylan Fairchild, and Dalton Risner battled it out in various opportunities across the past few weeks.
All are available for this game. Fairchild (left guard) and River (right guard) are the listed starters right now.
“I think those are just always decisions we have to make,” Taylor said of the process of naming starters earlier this week. “So, you can talk about any position and how we’re going to handle it differently. I think we’re in a good spot. So again, it’s not something I’m stressed about. I think we have excellent options. And it will take shape as the week goes on.”
Cincinnati takes on the Jets at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday inside Paycor Stadium. The team is also celebrating a new Ring of Honor class.
