Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Only Has One Goal on His Mirror This Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has broken plenty of records since being the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Chase most recently set the Bengals' record for receptions in a game (16), helping Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 33-31 in Week 7. He won the Triple Crown last season when he led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17).
The 25-year-old has written his goals on sticky notes. They go on his mirror. That was a tradition that started before his NFL career started. He still does it, but Chase's mindset has certainly shifted since he entered the league.
There are no more personal goals on Chase's mirror. Instead, the sticky note has two words on it: "Super Bowl."
"No, no, no. No more goals are up," Chase said. "Super Bowl. That's it."
Not 2,000 yards? Not 150 catches or 20 touchdowns? The only one on his mirror reads: "Super Bowl?"
"Yes," he said. "Only one."
Chase and the Bengals made it to Super Bowl LVI when he was a rookie. The following year they came up just short, losing in the AFC Championship Game.
They haven't been back to the playoffs since—even though Chase had a record-breaking 2024 campaign. That's why he's so focused on team goals and not personal accolades.
"Me doing personal accolades didn't get us to the Super Bowl," Chase said. "I just need to be a leader and hold myself accountable and make more plays. But why would I worry about the accolades?"
The Bengals certainly believe Chase's success will lead to wins on the field. The star receiver is a first-time captain this season. He's taken more of a leadership role, especially with Joe Burrow (toe surgery) injured.
"Just being more vocal and really just doing everything right," Chase said. "I felt like I've always did majority of the things right here, but when Joe's (Burrow) not here, majority of that guys look at me now. Then when Joe's here, everybody look at Joe and asks Joe stuff. I have a big say so and the guys respect my opinion."
