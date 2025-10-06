Zac Taylor Updates Injuries, Jake Browning's Outlook As Bengals Starter Following Tape of Detroit Disaster
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor met with the media on Monday after another disastrous performance by the Bengals. The injury front at least looks pretty clean following Sunday's game, as the team hopes to get Shemar Stewart back from injury for the first time since Week 2.
Taylor noted he has a chance to play but will be evaluated throughout the week. No other Bengals players are expected to miss time with any issues from the 37-24 loss to Detroit.
The big topic on Bengals fans' minds is the starting quarterback spot, which does not sound like it will be taken away from Jake Browning. Taylor echoed the same thoughts from his postgame comments on a potential change as Browning sits second in the NFL with eight interceptions.
"We'll see where it goes. I think about all personnel decisions," Taylor said. "We have to evaluate it. Jake's been very accountable for how the game went for him. I've got to be accountable for how the game went for me as well. And so we'll continue to progress here through the days."
The Bengals already evaluate each player on a week-by-week basis; real momentum for a quarterback would come with outside interest in someone. Mike White, Brett Rypien, and Sean Clifford have not proven anything in the NFL as QBs already in the building.
"These are things that we talk about every single Monday and Tuesday, so we'll evaluate a lot of positions," Taylor said about when a starter decision needs to be made.
The Bengals are in a brutal position at this point in the calendar. They are 2-3 and staring at a strong likelihood of 2-4 with no visible hope at quarterback and no reliable protection for any passer up front.
They'll try to figure out some kind of winning path throughout this week ahead of Sunday's road trip to battle Green Bay. Wednesday appears to be the deadline for a QB decision.
