Zac Taylor Updates Jermaine Burton's Status Following Preseason Injury
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor met with the media on Tuesday as another week of Bengals training camp gets rolling outside of Paycor Stadium.
He had an update on Jermaine Burton to relay, including the latest on his mystery ailment that kept Burton out of practice on Sunday. Burton has been locked in all training camp, but is dealing with an injury that's interrupting his progress.
He had one catch for three yards on two targets against the Eagles in Cincinnati's first preseason game of the year.
"It'll be day to day. He'll do some rehab work on the rehab field today, which will be inside, so they'll be outside, and then we'll see if we can't get him into this next tranche of practices we got," Taylor said about the injury.
Cincinnati is also nursing defensive pieces like Geno Stone and B.J. Hill back to health. The minor ailments are starting to stack up a bit, but Burton and the rest are doing all they can to get back on the field.
"If it happened during the game, that's one of those things, play the game, and then you come up [hobbled] the next day, it's an off day, so he reported it, and we so we knew," Taylor said about the injury timeline. "I know it caught you [the media] off guard, but it's all good. He's doing everything he can to get back on the field."
Taylor also had an update on Hill and Mike Gesicki's return from their injuries.
"Just being patient with him," Taylor said about the injuries. "He's a guy that I want to make sure he's full speed before he gets back out there to push it too fast. so there's nothing I'm concerned about. and we'll continue just to monitor this week. B.J. will start working back in some individual stuff today. but again, another pro that I'm not concerned about the timeline there."
Cincinnati has four practices this week before playing at Washington on Monday night.
