CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their second injury report on Thursday ahead of action with the Buffalo Bills. Trey Hendrickson appears to be a lock to continue his injury absence that started after a hit in the Oct. 26 loss to the New York Jets. He didn't practice on Thursday.

There was some good news on the injury front. Tee Higgins (concussion) and Tahj Brooks (concussion) were both full participants. Higgins is on track to be cleared and play on Sunday against the Bills.

Chase Brown, Jermaine Burton and Cam Sample were full participants. B.J. Hill was listed as limited due to rest, but will play on Sunday against the Bills.

Check out the Bengals' full injury report below:

Bengals Injury Report Thursday Week 14 vs Buffalo | Bengals

Money Mac

Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates a field goal in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Bengals lost 34-12. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals have had a healthy Evan McPherson to use as a weapon all season, and he's been the difference in a couple of games so far. "Money Mac" just earned his fourth career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award on Wednesday.

He only has three misses this season, all from 50-plus yards.

"I have a ton of confidence in him," Taylor said about McPherson this week. "I can't think of one moment of, 'Oh, should we go for this? No, Evan's going to make a 50-something yarder.' I don't feel like there's been as many decisions as maybe in past years. It feels that way.

"But he's playing with a ton of confidence. You see it at practice, too. That's what you all don't see. He's doing this at practice. He's been doing this since training camp. The same consistency and then going out there in the game and giving our team a lot of confidence."

McPherson will boot some more footballs on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Buffalo. The Bengals are looking to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

-----

