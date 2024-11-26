Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Sunday's Game Against the Steelers
CINCINNATI – The color orange has not been kind to the Cincinnati Bengals this year, but they’ll be going back to it Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite being 0-3 in games when they wear orange jerseys and/or orange pants, the Bengals will wear orange jerseys, black pants with orange stripes and orange socks against Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati lost to the New England Patriots in the season opener while wearing orange jerseys and orange pants.
The Bengals lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 wearing orange pants.
And they lost a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers while wearing orange pants in Week 11.
From the time the Bengals unveiled the orange jerseys in 2004, they had a cosmic sort of superpower.
They won their first six games in orange and nine of their first 10.
Through 2022, the Bengals were 27-8-1 (.764) in orange jerseys.
But they have lost two games in a row in the orange jerseys, beginning with a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 last year. That was followed by the loss to the Patriots in the opener, dropping them to 27-10-1 (.724).
The Bengals have never lost three orange jersey games in a row.
This will be the fourth time in five years they have worn orange jerseys against the Steelers. They are 2-1 in the previous three.
As far as the orange jerseys/black pants combo, the Bengals won their first six games and 10 of their first 11 in that uniform before dropping two in a row to the Steelers and Patriots.
At 10-3, it’s their uniform combination with the best winning percentage (.769).
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI