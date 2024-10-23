Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Is Asking Fans To Adjust Their Screaming Schedule Sunday Against the Philadelphia Eagles
CINCINNATI – Head coach Zac Taylor had a request for Cincinnati Bengals planning on coming to Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles:
Get louder quicker.
Taylor wasn’t talking about increasing the volume earlier in the afternoon.
“I expect the joint to be jumping,” Taylor said. “We rely so much on our fans. The energy when the players get introduced and come out of the gate, it never fails. We’ve got to do a better job of taking control of the game and giving them something to cheer for from start to finish. We’re relying on them.”
What Taylor was referencing is for the crowd not to wait until the play clock is running down to make communication difficult for the opposing offense.
Getting loud as soon as the ball is spotted and the 40-second play clock starts is equally, if not more important, he said.
“When the play clock starts at 40, the quarterback is trying to hear the call from the coordinator before he calls it in the huddle,” Taylor said. “It’s not always just when you’re breaking the huddle and getting to the line with cadence. It’s as much as soon as that 40 second clock starts, that (noise) level can waste seven or eight seconds in the huddle trying to hear the call, getting a repeated call, having to call it again because the tight end on the other side of the huddle can’t hear it.”
Since 2021, the Bengals have benefitted from the ninth most false start penalties in their home games at 1.25 per contest.
The Steelers are tops at 1.72, while the Seahawks (1.52), Colts (1.40), Jaguars (1.38) and Cowboys (1.38) round out the top 5.
Nine of the opponent false starts have come in the last five games at Paycor Stadium.
“You can almost make a highlight tape of all the false starts, delays of game or timeouts used here by our rivals,” Taylor said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to, seeing our crowd do that and our players respond.”
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI