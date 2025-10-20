Bengals Guard Dalton Risner Leads Full List of Players Fined by NFL in Week 6 Games
CINCINNATI – Guard Dalton Risner became the second Cincinnati Bengals player to be fined by the league when he was docked $7,431 for a leg whip in the 27-18 loss at Green Bay in Week 6.
Defensive end Joseph Ossai drew an $11,593 fine in Week 2 for a facemask.
All totaled, the NFL handed out 21 fines in Week 6, which is tied for the most this season. They also handed out 21 fines in Week 2.
Check out the list of every player that drew a fine below:
If there is a number in parenthesis after the player’s name, that’s how many fines he has drawn this year.
And if there is a * after the dollar amount, that indicates a play that was not penalized by the officials.
Akeem Davis-Gaither, Cardinals, Hip Drop, $17,389*
Dalton Risner, Bengals, Leg Whip, $7,431*
Jerry Jeudy (2), Browns, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $12,172
David Njoku, Browns, Obscene Gestures, $14,491*
Alex Anzalone, Lions, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $12,172*
Tyler Lacy, Lions, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $5,722*
Zaire Franklin, Colts, Late Hit, $11,593
Rayuan Lane, Jaguars, Blindside Block, $4,975
Teair Tart (2), Chargers, Late Hit, $17,389
Elandon Roberts, Raiders, Illegal Use of Helmet, $16,888*
Chris Rumph, Saints, Facemask, $6,111
Tyler Nubin, Giants, Hip Drop, $10,324*
Andrew Beck, Jets, Illegal Use of Helmet, $7,431*
Francisco Mauigoa, Jets, Hip Drop, $5,215*
Patrick Queen (2), Steelers, Blow to QB Head/Neck, $23,186
Trent Williams, 49ers, Unnecessary Roughness Away from Play, $11,593
Kindle Vildor, Buccaneers, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $7,430*
Dre’Mont Jones, Titans, Facemask, $11,593
Jeffery Simmons, Titans, Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing, $12,172*
L’Jarius Sneed, Titans, Illegal Use of Helmet, $23,186*
Jordan Magee, Commanders, Blindside Block, $5,849
Risner started in place of Dylan Fairchild at left guard. He's started the past two games with Joe Flacco at quarterback. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bengals stick with the veteran moving forward. He's given them a boost in the trenches.
