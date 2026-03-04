Bengals Starter May Have Already Played His Final Game in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of big decisions they need to make this offseason and each of them could change the short-term future of the franchise.

The Bengals made one of their big decisions on Monday when they agreed to a new contract with offensive lineman Dalton Risner. This was the right move to make and a step in the right direction for the Bengals, but it's far from the last big move they're going to need to make.

With free agency and the NFL Draft coming up, the Bengals should be able to add plenty of talent to the roster, specifically on defense. They're also going to need to cut ties with a few players to save money. They could look to restructure a few contracts, too.

PFF's Thomas Valentine recently put together a cut candidate from each team in the NFL. For the Bengals, Valentine suggested defensive tackle T.J. Slaton could be cut this offseason.

T.J. Slaton Could be the Bengals Top Cut Candidate

"The Bengals signed T.J. Slaton to a two-year, $14 million contract last season in one of a few moves to help improve a despondent defense. Slaton and the Bengals’ defense underperformed in 2025, and the former Giant compiled a 44.0 PFF grade that was 112th among defensive tackles," Valentine wrote. "Moving on from Slaton in the final year of his deal would save the Bengals $6.4 million, and they could also part ways with a defender who didn’t provide much oomph in 2025."

The Bengals signed Slaton last offseason, but he wasn't very productive during his first year in Cincinnati. He totaled three sacks and four tackles for loss, which are both career highs for the 28-year-old, but that's not saying much. He was one of their main defensive linemen and the unit was gashed for nearly 150 rushing yards per game, which ranked dead last in the NFL.

Cutting ties with Slaton would save the Bengals nearly $7 million, which could be used on one of the free agents on the market. The Bengals could also use that money to pay the contract of a trade addition like Dexter Lawrence, Maxx Crosby, or Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Duke Tobin Comments on D-Line

While Tobin didn't mention Slaton specifically last week at the combine, he did make it clear that they need more from their defensive tackles

"I think that it can play better. I think those guys can continue to improve," Tobin said. "I think some of them have the talent it takes to be effective players in this league. I think the unit as a whole, you know, didn't play well as a group as it should have, as it could, but I think that's on those guys to take the teaching. We're doing things differently there, and I think that they're growing into those roles. I have a lot of regard for all of those guys, and I think they have roles going forward for us. I envision roles going forward, or they still wouldn't be here. So I haven't given up on any of them. I see talent in them."

Either way, cutting ties with Slaton only makes sense if the Bengals can get a better nose tackle for less money. The Bengals are likely already looking for defensive tackle upgrades in free agency, on the trade block, and in the NFL Draft. Holding onto Slaton as a rotational piece could work, but the $6.4 million could be used in better places.

