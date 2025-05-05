Bengals LB Logan Wilson on Expectations for Al Golden’s Defense: Less Complex, More Black and White
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals are moving into the next phase of the offseason program this week, and their first on-field practice open to the media will be held Tuesday morning.
But the work will be limited to individual and group drills, so the first glimpse of new coordinator Al Golden’s defense will have to wait until Phase 3, which begins May 27.
But starting linebacker Logan Wilson, who is fully recovered from the knee injury that cost him the final six games last season, offered some thoughts on what he wants to see, and what he expects to see from Golden’s defense.
And it starts with how things ended in 2024, with a simplification of the defense that allows him and the others to play free.
“Less thinking. Just reacting, doing what you've been doing your whole life,” Wilson said during last week's media availability. “Sometimes at this level you can make things more complex than they need to be. Sometimes you just have to understand that the guys on the other side of the ball get paid to do what they do, too, and sometimes they're gonna get us in certain ways and not always try to be in the perfect call
“It’s just understanding the weaknesses if you're in a certain call and how they can challenge you in that certain call,” he continued. “That's what allows you to play more free.”
The defense played better down the stretch last season as the Bengals won five consecutive games to finish 9-8 but shy of the postseason.
Multiple players pointed to former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s simplification as a reason for the late jolt, although the final five opponents weren’t exactly offensive juggernauts either.
The decision to simply things felt like a last ditch, “what else do have to lose” pivot.
And the fact that it worked led to questions about what took so long to go in that direction and, ultimately, the coaching change.
“Obviously I was down and out at that point, so I wasn't able to attend as many meetings because I was rehabbing,” Wilson said. “But that was the word that they were kind of simplifying things to let guys go play and do what they do. At the end of the day, it's still football. It's the same game we've been playing since third grade or whatever. Just try not to make it be more complex than it needs to be.”
“It needs to be complex, obviously,” he added. “But there comes a point where it's just too much.”
Finding the right balance is what separates the good coordinators from the great ones.
And while Golden has not been a coordinator in the NFL, he led Notre Dame to the national championship game in that role and also has head coaching experience.
And Wilson has two years working for Golden as the Bengals’ linebackers coach in 2020-21, which were Wilson’s first two years in the league.
In 2025, there will be two more rookie draft picks learning under Golden in second-round linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. and fourth-round linebacker Barrett Carter.
They are additions Wilson is welcoming.
As one of the older players on defense suddenly, Wilson is able to look back at Golden’s approach to the linebacker position during those formative 2020 and 2021 seasons to get a hint of what to expect from Golden in the coordinator role.
“It was cut and dry. It was black and white. There was no gray area,” Wilson said. “I just think that's important. That goes back to my point of saying how you can play free. Because you know what's supposed to happen and what you're supposed to do. And if they get you a certain way, just react and play football. Don't overcomplex things that don't need to be more complex.
“He's gonna be good for us, a fresh start,” Wilson added. “Just do things a little bit differently than we've had in the past. I think it's gonna be good for us as a defense.”