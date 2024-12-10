Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals Past Cowboys 27-20
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Cowboys 27-20 on Monday night.
Joe Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a 40-yard touchdown with 1:01 remaining to clinch the victory.
The Bengals improve to 5-8 on the season and snap a three-game losing streak. Here are our postgame observations:
Chase's Lead the Way
Chase finished with a game-high 14 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Chase was dominant throughout the game and he wasn't the only one.
Chase Brown was a huge factor. He ran for 58 yards and also had six receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown.
Both Chase and Brown led the way for a Bengals' offense that was inconsistent, but produced just enough to get the win.
Burrow Balls Out
Burrow completed 33-of-44 passes (75%) of his passes for 369 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
He played at a high level throughout the game, outside of a third quarter interception.
Burrow continues to play at an elite level and is a big reason why Cincinnati snapped their losing streak.
Defense Steps Up
The Bengals' defense has struggled all season long, but they had a solid game on Monday night. They forced four punts, had an interception and closed out the game by getting a stop in the final minute to clinch the win.
Key Sequence
The Bengals were forced to punt on 4th-and-26 and Nick Vigil blocked the punt, but it was touched by a Cowboys player, which means it's a live ball.
The Bengals recovered, which gave the offense another chance. Chase scored three plays later. Watch the sequence below:
Up Next
The Bengals head to Nashville to play the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
-----
Join the 49,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 49,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI