Bengals Safety Jordan Battle Snaps Joe Burrow’s ‘Insane’ Streak but Opts for Humility Over Hubris Afterward
CINCINNATI – Using the same recognition skills he had displayed about an hour earlier when he recorded the first interception of Joe Burrow in 13 Cincinnati Bengals training camp practices, safety Jordan Battle anticipated what was coming and got out in front of it.
Seeing the media approaching his locker after practice, Battle stood up and loudly proclaimed three times that “Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the league.”
Battle has been more than willing to talk trash on the field this summer, but he made sure to check his bravado at the locker room door Tuesday afternoon.
“We get the best work from Joe every day,” Battle said. “That was his probably his first interception all of camp against us.”
When it informed that it was Burrow's first, Battle called the streak “insane.”
“Whenever we get the chance, we've got to capitalize on the play because we're not gonna face too many guys in the games that are as good as 9, obviously,” Battle said. “It's just great work going against the best every day.”
Battle’s interception came during a move-the-ball drill in which Burrow had moved the offense into the red zone.
Burrow tried to hit receiver Mitch Tinsley on a dig route in the middle of the field, but Battle jumped it and took the ball from about his own 5-yard line all the way to the other end zone though the pursuit from the offensive players was less than spirited as whistles were tweeting.
“It would’ve been the same thing in the game – six,” Battle said. “If y’all remember, I did have three pick-sixes in college. I also had one in the preseason, but that doesn’t count.”
Battle credited his interception to film study, knowing where to be and “just being a ball player.”
He said he recognized the under route was too low, so he locked in on Burrow and jumped the over route by Tinsley.
“I had a match, but the match was a little too low and the linebackers can help lift it for us, so most of the time we just cross key off the quarterback,” Battle said. “Once I read the route being too low, I just went to Joe's eyes, and when he threw the ball, I just broke.
“The ball was right there,” he added. “You've got to capitalize on those opportunities. We don't get them a lot.”
As is usually the case when Burrow makes a mistake or the defense gets a little too celebratory after another offensive player’s mistake, there was an answer.
The next of 11s for the first-team offense was a two-minute drill.
Burrow went 5 of 6 and capped it with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Andrei Iosivas with a perfectly placed ball.
“He definitely gets a fire lit underneath him with the defense starts talking,” Iosivas said. “He’s playing out of his mind, so it’s been fun to watch.”
That’s what made the interception so surprising.
“Obviously, Joe's one of the best, so when he throws something like that, you're like, 'Oh, s—t,’” Iosivas said. “Either someone made a good play, or something go messed up.”
It could have been a little of both, but Battle certainly made a good play.
He was asked if he flashed back to the Tennessee game, when he dropped the ball short of the goal line on what would have been a fumble return for a touchdown, Battle laughed and said he didn’t.
Not consciously, at least.
“It didn’t cross my mind, but you know, everything is high and tight this year,” Battle said. “High and tight and run through the end zone.”