Former Pop Star Comments On Joe Burrow's Future With Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — Nick Lachey is not convinced Joe Burrow will be in Cincinnati for the long haul if the Bengals don't start building great rosters around the star quarterback.

The former 98 Degrees frontman and current TV show host appeared on the Fitz & Whit Podcast this week, making more pointed comments at the team.

"Unless something changes and changes in a big way, I don't think it's a strong chance," Lachey said about Burrow sticking around. "Because I think he's the kind of guy who is the ultimate competitor. ... He wants to win. I think he would love to win there. I think he would love to finish what he started there. We saw the cracks in the foundation a little bit this year, and he did a good job of kind of backpedaling out of it (his loving football comments). But the guy wants to win, and if he doesn't think it can happen there, then at some point, he's going to get frustrated to the point of having to kind of throw down an ultimatum."

Lachey just dropped a Bengals diss track earlier this year that was over two minutes of him airing frustrations about the team's inability to compete for titles consistently.

"I'm a long-abused Bengals fan. It's been about forty-five years since I first started watching the Bengals, and I've been on the same roller coaster that everyone else in that city has," Lachey said about the song on 700 WLW recently. "I don't know, it just felt like enough's enough. We've been so beat down in the fan base, and I feel like at this point, most people are just like, 'Well, I guess that's just the way it's going to be for my life, and we'll get them next year.' And I just feel like it doesn't have to be that way.

"And I think people have started to lose hope, and even worse, I feel like eventually the players start to lose hope, and you get the Carson Palmer situation, where players just want out. It doesn't have to be that way. So I was trying to find a fun, kind of interesting way to express all that dissatisfaction. And I love writing music, it's what I do obviously, so I figured this is a good way to kind of get my feelings out."

Cincinnati just missed the playoffs for the eighth time in the past 10 seasons. The 55-year-old former pop star is eager to see those numbers flipped.

Check out more on Lachey's song here, and the full clip on Fitz & Whit below:

Ryan Fitzpatrick: "What are the chances in your mind that in 3 years Joe Burrow is playing for the Bengals?"



Nick Lachey: "Unless something changes in a big way, I don't think there's a strong chance."



Why Nick Lachey has doubts about Joe Burrow wanting to stay with the Bengals… pic.twitter.com/z601unLb0K — Fitz & Whit (@fitzandwhit) February 16, 2026

