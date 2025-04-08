Bengals Taking Closer Look at One Draft's Top, Yet Polarizing Edge Rushers, Per Report
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals will take a third up-close look at one of the top pass rushers in the 2025 draft class when they bring Tennessee edge James Pearce Jr. in for a visit later this week.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Pearce will be on the Top 30 visits for Bengals, with the trip to Cincinnati expected to occur this week.
The Bengals also had a contingent at Tennessee’s Pro Day on March 11, when 14 Volunteers worked out for NFL coaches and scouts for all 32 teams.
And Cincinnati had a formal interview with Pearce at the Combine in February.
Prior to the Combine, reports surfaced about character issues, raising questions about how that will affect the stock of a player once viewed as a first-round lock.
Pearce addressed those reports at his Pro Day.
"I'm a great guy. I'm a great teammate, a great player," Pearce told reporters. "I'm a people person. I've got a good heart."
Pearce (6-foot-5, 245 pounds) recorded 17.5 sacks the last two seasons at Tennessee, including an SEC-leading 10 in 2023.
But his weight is a concern for NFL scouts. Despite that, Pearce has an impressive RAS score of 9.45, with the light weight and a short vertical leap offsetting otherwise elite numbers and performances.
His 4.47 40-yard dash at the Combine was the fastest of any edge rusher, but he didn’t participate in the three-cone or shuttle drills.
Pro Football Focus lists Pearce as the No. 4 edge rusher in the class and the No. 23 prospect overall.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, in his pre-Combine Top 100, listed Pearce as the No. 6 edge rusher and 21st overall.
And NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Pearce ranked sixth among edge rushers and No. 26 overall.
The Bengals are desperate for more pass rush, even if Trey Hendrickson remains part of the equation.
Hendrickson has requested – and received – permission to explore trade opportunities, but the Bengals have said on multiple occasions their preference is that Hendrickson remains with the team.
He’s under contract for 2025, but Hendrickson wants an extension, and last week he expressed his frustration with the Cincinnati front office’s lack of communication and the comments from executive vice president Katie Blackburn, saying “I think he should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn't think he'd be happy at.”
Even if the Bengals find a way to bring Hendrickson back, either with a raise this year or an extension, they still will be in the market for long-term pass rush help, which is where Pearce would come into play.
Edge rusher Joseph Ossai signed a one-year extension last month, and 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy has had two underwhelming seasons to begin his career.
Pearce’s athleticism is unquestioned, so expect a lot of his visit this week to be centered on the character reports.
