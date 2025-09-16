Bengals To Sport Helmet-Uniform Combo They've Only Worn Once Before When They Face the Vikings on Sunday
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals will wear a uniform combination they have only used once since the new jerseys were unveiled in 2021.
They won their only other game in it.
They also played the Minnesota Vikings in their only other game in it.
The Bengals will wear orange helmets, white jerseys, white pants, black stripes and white socks Sunday when the team visits U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The only other time the Bengals wore that combination was in the 2021 season opener, when they beat the Vikings 27-24 in overtime to kick off their Super Bowl run.
The Bengals have sported white jerseys, white pants, black stripes and white socks on three other occasions, but those were White Bengal games when they also wore white helmets.
The most recent instance of that combination was Week 8 last year when they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles 37-17 at Paycor Stadium.
In Week 13 of 2023, the Bengals wore the White Bengal combination in a Monday Night Football game at Jacksonville, with Jake Browning recording his first career victory as a starting quarterback in a 34-31 overtime triumph.
Browning will make his first start of 2025 Sunday afternoon, taking over for starter Joe Burrow, whose turf toe injury will require surgery and keep him out at least three months.
Earlier in 2023 with Burrow at the helm but dealing with a reaggravation of his calf injury, the Bengals wore the all-white combination in a Week 3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, also on Monday Night Football.
In 2022, the Bengals wore the all-white look in a pair of games, but in those contests, they wore their old Color Rush white jerseys.
The beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30 on the road in Week 11.
And they beat the Miami Dolphins 27-15 at home on Thursday night in Week 4.
